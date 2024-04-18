Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.