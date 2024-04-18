Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

