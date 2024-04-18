National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NCMI opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

