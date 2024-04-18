Insider Buying: High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Buys 699,822 Shares of Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider David Croll purchased 699,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$41,989.32 ($27,089.88).

David Croll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Croll bought 280,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$16,520.00 ($10,658.06).

On Monday, March 25th, David Croll purchased 138,447 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,891.48 ($5,091.28).

On Wednesday, February 14th, David Croll bought 50,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,750.00 ($1,774.19).

On Friday, February 2nd, David Croll acquired 230,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,420.00 ($8,012.90).

High Peak Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82.

About High Peak Royalties

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

