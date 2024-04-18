Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
