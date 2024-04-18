Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.52.

Shares of FOUR opened at $62.47 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

