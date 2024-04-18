EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

