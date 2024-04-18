StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

