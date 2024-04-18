China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.
