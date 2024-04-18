SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,415 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,152 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock opened at $259.42 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

