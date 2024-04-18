Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

