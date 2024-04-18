TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TTEC has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

