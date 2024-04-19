Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FMX opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.