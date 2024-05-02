PLATINCOIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,267.95 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,267.95 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,404,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,404,490.06627 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.22975725 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,357.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

