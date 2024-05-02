Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $855.05 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $855.05 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,153,783,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,452,387 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,153,766,332.8400393 with 1,096,385,031.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77262938 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $29,019,909.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

