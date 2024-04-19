Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $1,548,000.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,504,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
