Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $1,548,000.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,504,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.99.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

