McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.35 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.53 and a 200-day moving average of $282.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

