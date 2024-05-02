OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Paul Keith Morben Sells 310 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSIS stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $144.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
