OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Paul Keith Morben Sells 310 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $144.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OSI Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 203.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

