Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.800 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

