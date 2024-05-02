Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0821 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Polymath has a market cap of $75.91 million and approximately $16,377.55 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00138253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09861474 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $15,039.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

