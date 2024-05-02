Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $130.90 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

