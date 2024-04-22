Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 211,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. 3,698,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

