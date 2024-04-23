3,000 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,282 shares of company stock worth $21,373,311 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

