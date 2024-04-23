Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Barclays Trading Up 1.8 %
BCS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
