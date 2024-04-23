Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 1.8 %

BCS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.