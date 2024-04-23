Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE REPX opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $571.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.