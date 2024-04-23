Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 24.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

