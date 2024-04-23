Monument Capital Management Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 245,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 224,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.