The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.