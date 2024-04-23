Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

