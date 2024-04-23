Financial Analysis: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -178.01% -93.17% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TMC the metals and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for TMC the metals and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals currently has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Quantum Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.20) -8.20 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

About TMC the metals



TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Quantum Materials



Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

