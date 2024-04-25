Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,736,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 361,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,419,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.47%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.