Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.07% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 50.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 4,722,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

