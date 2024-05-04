Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

