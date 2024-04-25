iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,793 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,580. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

