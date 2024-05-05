W Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 196 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $39.54 on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

