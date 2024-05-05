STP Price Hits $0.0586 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. STP has a total market cap of $113.80 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05635969 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,174,243.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

