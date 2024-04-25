Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.60.

NYSE WHR traded down $11.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 5,096,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $92.54 and a 12-month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

