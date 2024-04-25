BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516,022 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

