Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.91

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.91 and last traded at $123.36, with a volume of 548141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.