Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Richard Fortin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$4,680,120.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$36.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.63.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
