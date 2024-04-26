Critical Analysis: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -20.32% -6.78% -5.69% SBI 7.39% 4.95% 0.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 10.36 -$25.78 million ($0.10) -44.30 SBI $7.39 billion 0.91 $259.00 million $2.04 12.01

Risk and Volatility

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBI beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

