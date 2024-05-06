Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.01. 750,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

