Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

