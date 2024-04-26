Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.17.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.