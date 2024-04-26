Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 23,656 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF makes up 3.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 14,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,862. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

