GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,251 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Shell by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 21,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Shell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 29,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shell stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

