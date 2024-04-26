Larson Financial Group LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,690,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

