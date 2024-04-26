Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Itron worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 635,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

