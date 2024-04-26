FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Children’s Place, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.47). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Children’s Place Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

