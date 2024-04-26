Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.22.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

